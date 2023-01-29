More human remains found on South Mountain Saturday

PHOENIX — Phoenix police announced Sunday that more human remains have been discovered on South Mountain.

The department was conducting a search on Saturday after a hiker found a human skull on January 14th.

The search took place because investigators determined there to be signs of trauma to the skull, leading them to determine the death was a homicide.

On Saturday during the search, police located the additional remains near portions of South Mountain Park and Preserve.

According to officers, the additional remains located during the search will be used as evidence and continue to further the investigation and help identify the victim.

This is an ongoing investigation.