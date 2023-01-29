Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

More human remains found on South Mountain Saturday

Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
South Mountain
Posted at 8:43 AM, Jan 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-29 11:05:34-05

PHOENIX — Phoenix police announced Sunday that more human remains have been discovered on South Mountain.

The department was conducting a search on Saturday after a hiker found a human skull on January 14th.

The search took place because investigators determined there to be signs of trauma to the skull, leading them to determine the death was a homicide.

On Saturday during the search, police located the additional remains near portions of South Mountain Park and Preserve.

According to officers, the additional remains located during the search will be used as evidence and continue to further the investigation and help identify the victim.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Make sure your next TV has NEXTGEN TV!