Phoenix police searching for driver who reportedly struck a pedestrian intentionally, killing him

The crash took place near 16th Street and Thomas Road
PHOENIX — Phoenix police are searching for a driver who they say intentionally struck a man Friday night and then fled the scene.

Police say they were called to the area near 16th Street and Thomas Road around 7:30 p.m. regarding a crash involving a pedestrian.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from serious injuries.

He was taken to the hospital, but he later died at the hospital from his injuries.

Police believe the unknown suspect intentionally struck the man with their vehicle.

Information about the suspect or the vehicle has not yet been released.

If you have any information about this crash, you are asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or 480-TESTIGO. You can also report tips online by clicking here.

