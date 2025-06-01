Watch Now
Phoenix police investigating early Sunday morning shooting near 35th and Grand avenues

The suspects reportedly fled in a car before officers arrived
PHOENIX — Police are investigating after a man was shot early Sunday morning in west Phoenix.

Phoenix police say they were called to a gas station near 35th and Grand avenues just after 4:15 a.m. for a reported shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

That man was taken to the hospital, where police say he was stabilized.

Police say the man is expected to survive.

The man told police the suspects fled the scene in a car before officers arrived.

No information has been released about the suspects or the vehicle they were in.

The shooting remains under investigation.

