Phoenix PD search for person involved in deadly beating

PHOENIX — Phoenix police say a man was found dead inside a central Phoenix apartment on Valentine's Day.

Officials were called to a dead body call near 7th Street and Buckeye Road around 4 p.m. on Friday.

When officers arrived, they found 35-year-old Darius Smith with "obvious signs of trauma."

Police continue to search for the person involved in the "horrific beating that left one man dead."

Phoenix police say preliminary information suggests there were signs of foul play.

No suspects have been detained.

Anyone with information is asked to call Phoenix police or Silent Witness.