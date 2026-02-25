Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Phoenix officers taken to hospital after patrol car rammed near 83rd Avenue and Thomas Road

A woman driver and her passenger were detained at the scene, police say
PHOENIX — Two officers suffered minor injuries when their patrol car was rammed by a driver attempting to leave a traffic stop early Wednesday morning, police say.

The incident started near 75th Avenue and Thomas Road around 3 a.m. when officers attempted to make contact with a speeding vehicle.

Officers were able to make a traffic stop around 85th Avenue and Pinchot Drive, near 83rd Avenue and Thomas Road, but the driver attempted to flee, made a nearby U-turn, and rammed the police patrol car.

The officers inside the vehicle were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Additional officers detained the woman driver and her passenger. It's unclear why the driver attempted to avoid the traffic stop or whether the pair will face charges.

The investigation is ongoing.

