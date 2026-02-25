We Run Mesa connects students with exercise, leadership, and new opportunities 

MESA, AZ — Combining fitness, leadership, and opportunities for kids across the Valley. That's the goal of Nycole Leyba, a mom of two boys, an active runner, and a community advocate who founded the group, "We Run Mesa."

For the past eight years, Leyba has traveled across the Phoenix metro, mostly in the East Valley, doing outreach events at schools to show kids that a little sweat equity goes a long way!

The mission is simple: get kids moving and connect them with adult leaders, proving that anything is possible.

"I really want them to know that they matter in our community," explains Leyba. "And our community is here for them."

"It's amazing," says Miguel Romero, an eighth-grade student at Kino Junior High School in Mesa. "It's a privilege to have them here. I'm glad this was organized for us, and our school was selected for this program."

The program is especially exciting for Romero, who hopes to be a police officer after he graduates.

"I get motivated every time I see them show up here," Romero explains.

