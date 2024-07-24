Phoenix man sentenced to life in prison without parole after killing his parents and younger brother

PHOENIX — A Phoenix man convicted of killing his parents and a younger brother has been sentenced to three life prison terms without the possibility of parole, authorities said Wednesday.

Maricopa County prosecutors said Brandon Lujan, a 37-year-old Navy veteran, was accused of fatally shooting the three victims in August 2021 following an argument over Lujan getting kicked out of his parents’ home for an undisclosed along with his wife, Raylien Loest.

Watch coverage from the day of the shooting in the player above.

Lujan was found guilty of three counts of first-degree murder in June. Authorities said Loest acted as a getaway driver and has been sentenced to three years in prison.

Phoenix police identified the victims as Lewis Lujan, 63; Irene Lujan, 56; and Mathew Lujan, 30.

They said the two brothers fought at the home before Brandon Lujan took out a handgun and shot his sibling multiple times.

Brandon Lujan then shot his mother and father after they came out of a bedroom and tried to lunge at him, according to investigators.

Prosecutors said the suspect fired so many shots that “he had to stop the barrage to reload his gun.”

Two of Brandon Lujan’s young daughters were in his vehicle on the day of the murder and reported hearing gunshots and screaming coming from the home.

After the shootings, he went to a hospital where he reportedly told staff about the murders and police found the bodies.