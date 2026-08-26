Phoenix man allegedly destroys speed camera after getting ticket

PHOENIX — A man was arrested for allegedly damaging a photo enforcement camera after receiving a ticket.

The Phoenix Police Department charged Brandon Ribadeneira, 20, with one count of criminal damage.

On Aug. 18, around 10:00 a.m., police say Ribadeneira damaged a camera in a school zone near Cave Creek Road and Deer Valley Drive, causing more than $47,000 in damages.

Ribadeneira was driving over the speed limit when the camera activated. He then pulled over, exited his vehicle, and allegedly pushed over the camera and struck it with a rock several times before driving away.

Police say he returned a short time later in a truck, attached a strap to the camera and attempted to drag it down the street before the strap broke.

The damage was captured on video by investigators.

Ribadeneira was taken into custody on Tuesday, Aug. 25.