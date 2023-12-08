Recently arrested Phoenix homicide suspect now linked to second murder

PHOENIX — A man arrested recently, linked to the death of a man found brutally murdered in a Phoenix park has now been linked to a second murder, according to police.

Earlier this month police arrested 21-year-old Leonardo Santiago in connection to what police describe as a "brutal killing" of a 30-year-old man.

On Friday, December 8, police announced that Santiago was believed to also be linked to a second homicide that occurred in March, near 23rd and Dunlap avenues.

Police say on March 20, 2023 police responded to a call where they located 20-year-old Osvaldo Castillo shot and killed inside a vehicle.

After Santiago's arrest in the most recent murder, police say they used digital evidence to link him to the March homicide.

Additional details on the March homicide haven't been released.

Santiago has since been booked again for a second charge of first-degree murder.