Discharged patient arrested after allegedly stealing Mesa ambulance

A discharged patient has been arrested after allegedly stealing an ambulance from Mesa Sunday afternoon.

Mesa police say the ambulance was stolen from Banner Desert Hospital just after 1:30 p.m.

Gila River Police Department says the arrest happened near Beltline and Riggs roads without incident.

Officials ask that people avoid the area if possible.

