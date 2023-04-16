Watch Now
Discharged patient arrested after allegedly stealing Mesa ambulance

Posted at 3:56 PM, Apr 16, 2023
A discharged patient has been arrested after allegedly stealing an ambulance from Mesa Sunday afternoon.

Mesa police say the ambulance was stolen from Banner Desert Hospital just after 1:30 p.m.

Gila River Police Department says the arrest happened near Beltline and Riggs roads without incident.

Officials ask that people avoid the area if possible.

ABC15 is working to gather more details about this incident.

