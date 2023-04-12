Stolen Phoenix Fire ambulance involved in crash near Cave Creek and Cactus roads

PHOENIX — One person has been arrested after a crash involving a stolen ambulance in Phoenix.

On Tuesday, Phoenix Fire officials say a woman stole an ambulance from HonorHealth John C. Lincoln, in the area of 3rd Street and Hatcher Road.

The suspect then drove the ambulance and caused a five-vehicle crash near Cave Creek and Cactus roads.

One person, not the suspect, was taken to a hospital for back pain. No other injuries were reported.

The only person inside the ambulance was the suspect, according to officials. It's unclear if that suspect was initially a patient in the ambulance.

An investigation remains underway.