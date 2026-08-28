PD: Woman steal Phoenix Fire Department ambulances, crashes into car

PHOENIX (KNXV) — A woman was arrested after allegedly stealing a Phoenix Fire Department ambulance Thursday, according to Phoenix Police.

Police say that at around 11 p.m., 24-year-old Grace Vicente stole an ambulance that was parked near a business at around 2100 North 83rd Avenue with the keys still in the ignition.

Shortly after, the woman crashed into a car leaving the driver with non-life threatening injuries.

Officers took the woman into custody and she was later booked for DUI and theft of means of transportation.