PD: Tempe police nab three suspects in cell phone store armed robbery

TEMPE, AZ - Three men were caught stealing 23 cell phones from a cell phone store in Tempe.

Tempe police report that on February 21, two men entered a cell phone store near McClintock Drive and Broadway Road. There they allegedly ordered the employees into a back room at gunpoint and forced them to place 23 cell phones into a bag.

Police used a GPS tracker to locate the getaway car in an alley about five miles away.

In the area, police apprehended Scottie Eugene Laster, 34, Anthony Gonzalez, 22, and Stephen Marquet Baker, 32.

Laster was allegedly found with papers showing that he rented the vehicle used in the robbery and served as the getaway driver.

Police say they recovered all the phones, which are worth nearly $18,000.

All three have been charged with aggravated assault, armed robbery, and kidnapping.