PD: Officer dragged by car while attempting to arrest North Phoenix robber

PHOENIX - A Phoenix police officer was dragged as he attempted to arrest a man wanted for robbing four convenience stores that morning.

Phoenix Police report that in the early morning of December 29, four Circle K stores in North Phoenix were robbed.

Witnesses described the vehicle involved in all the robberies as a 1999 Chevrolet Silverado with Texas license plates. An officer located and pulled over the truck near 35th and Dunlap avenues.

Police say as the officer tried to remove the suspect, 18-year-old Leroy Halbert Martinez, from the truck, he accelerated and dragged the officer about 20 yards.

A police helicopter located the truck and ground officers deployed stop sticks near 33rd Avenue and Roosevelt Street. Martinez ran from the truck, jumping fences in a neighborhood near 35th Avenue and Buckeye Road.

He entered a home in the area, causing the family to run out. Officers searched the house and a police K-9 located and bit Martinez, who was hiding under the kitchen sink.

Martinez, who was already on release for eight other Circle K robberies, is now being held without bond on robbery and aggravated assault charges.