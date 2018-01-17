PHOENIX - Two men and a woman have been taken into custody after allegedly being involved in 14 armed robberies of fast food restaurants across Phoenix and Tempe.

Phoenix police report that from November 14 to January 9, Sergio Armando Molina, 21, Mirella Navarro, 23, and Jonathan Jeremiah Coronado, 26, were involved in the armed robberies of 14 restaurants.

Police say the trio hit mostly Mexican food places throughout Phoenix.

On November 28, police caught a break when a 9MM round from the suspect's gun was left at the scene of the robbery, and a witness got a plate number of the getaway car. The car belonged to Navarro and police began conducting surveillance on the vehicle and identified Molina, Navarro, and Coronado as possible suspects.

Molina was arrested on unrelated charges, and police got a hold of his gun and tried to link it to the robberies. Navarro, posing as Molina's sister, attempted to retrieve the gun from police, reportedly saying it was hers.

After Molina was released from jail, the crime spree continued until January 9 when a witness, to another robbery, followed the car to a home in Avondale and called the police.

Police arrested Coronado and Navarro at the home and Molina was arrested after hiding from police on the roof a house.

They are all being held on $100,000 bonds for aggravated assault and armed robbery.