One dead, two others hurt after shooting at apartment complex near 40th Street and Camelback Road

PHOENIX — A man is dead and two others are hurt after a shooting early Saturday morning in central Phoenix.

Phoenix police say they were called just before 4:30 a.m. to an apartment complex near 40th Street and Camelback Road for the reported shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital, but he later died from his injuries.

The man has not yet been identified.

A second man was treated at the scene for a minor injury possibly caused by gunfire.

As police investigated, they learned a third person arrived at a nearby hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The suspect(s) reportedly left the area before officers arrived.

No information has been released about the suspect(s) or the vehicle they may have been in.

The shooting remains under investigation.