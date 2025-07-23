Sparrow restaurant to bring 'American Eclectic' cuisine to Peoria's Trailhead development

Sky Restaurant Concepts, the locally owned company behind Squid Ink Sushi and Highball Cocktail Bar, is preparing to open its latest venture this fall in Peoria.

The new concept – Sparrow – is expected to open in September or October. It will be one of the anchor restaurants of the Trailhead retail development in Peoria on the northeast corner of 83rd Avenue and Happy Valley Road.

Sparrow’s menu is being categorized by its owners as “American Eclectic,” meaning it will have a range of offerings including salads, seafood, pan-roasted chicken, prime steak and fresh oysters.

“What we like about the ‘eclectic’ part is the ability to bring different cultures, flavors and styles. That is modern American,” Emily Ganem, the co-owner and creative director of Sky Restaurant Concept, told the Business Journal.

