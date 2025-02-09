One dead, five injured after shooting in Casa Grande

CASA GRANDE, AZ — One person is dead and five others are injured after a shooting in Casa Grande early Saturday morning.

Police say the incident happened near SR 84 and Pinal Avenue just after 1 a.m.

There, police found three 20-year-olds, one 17-year-old and a 19-year-old all with gunshot wounds. They were all taken to Valley area hospitals in various conditions from stable to unknown.

Police also say one 19-year-old man was dead at the scene with an apparent gunshot wound. He has been identified as Syncere Ellington of Phoenix.

There are no outstanding suspects or threats to the community, police say.

It is unknown what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Keck at Austin_Keck@casagrandeaz.gov or call 520-421-8711 extension 6079 or report anonymously to Silent Witness at 520-836-2100.

The shooting remains under investigation.