New video released in 2021 homicide investigation

PHOENIX, AZ — Silent Witness has released new video in the shooting death of 32-year-old Dannielle Coscino.

Coscino was killed on June 8, 2021, near 9th Avenue and Grant Street.

The video shows two people, only identified as Black men in their 20s, walking up to Coscino before the shooting.

Officials say one of the men had a limp that may be able to help identify the man.

Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish Speakers. An anonymous tip can also be submitted online.

Those who give information leading to an arrest may be eligible for an award up to $2,000.