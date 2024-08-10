New images released in October homicide investigation

PHOENIX, AZ — Silent Witness released pictures Saturday of a possible suspect vehicle in an October homicide investigation.

On October 2, 2023, 30-year-old Rayshaun McCune was found with multiple gunshot wounds at an apartment complex in the area of 43rd Avenue and Indian School Road. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Video in the player above includes previous coverage of this shooting.

Ten months later, new images have been released in hopes of finding the person responsible for McCune's death.

Silent Witness

Silent Witness lists the vehicle as an unknown make and model.

Anyone with information regarding the vehicle or any knowledge regarding what happened that night is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS and 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers.