Mother sentenced for buying gun for her son, who's accused of shooting Phoenix officer

PHOENIX — Erika LaRae Williams was sentenced to 10 months in prison after pleading guilty to making a material false statement during the purchase of a firearm.

In September 2020, Erika purchased a firearm for her son, Essa Williams five months after his release from prison for felony convictions. A release from the U.S. Attorney's Office District of Arizona says she completed the Firearms Transactions Record and "swore that she was the actual purchaser of the firearm while knowing she was purchasing the firearm on behalf of Essa Williams."

On December 14, 2021, Essa allegedly shot Phoenix Police Officer Tyler Moldovan multiple times. The gun purchased by Erika, according to the release, was not the one used in the shooting.

Erika was sentenced to 10 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

In August, 51-year-old Dwayne Keith Anderson was sentenced to six months in prison for providing a firearm to Essa.

Essa's trial is pending in the Maricopa County Superior Court.