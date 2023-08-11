Phoenix man sentenced for providing gun to alleged shooter of officer Tyler Moldovan

A Phoenix man was sentenced to six months in prison for providing a weapon to the alleged shooter of officer Tyler Moldovan, authorities said Thursday.

Dwayne Keith Anderson, 51, was sentenced Monday after pleading guilty on May 24 to one count of aiding and abetting the making of a false statement during the purchase of a firearm, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona.

Anderson, who was a federal firearms licensee, met Essa Williams at a gun show and told him he could help him avoid a background check, prosecutors said.

Williams texted Anderson a woman’s information, including her photo identification. Anderson filled out the firearms transaction record with her information, including her signature. He then sold Williams a Masterpiece Arms Defender 9mm pistol.

Williams could not legally possess a firearm because he had previously been convicted of numerous felonies.

