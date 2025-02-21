More than 200 people arrested during 12-day operation targeting human trafficking in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — More than 200 people were arrested during a 12-day operation targeting human trafficking in Scottsdale, the city's police department announced Thursday.

Scottsdale police say the operation ran between January 22 and February 15. The department's Human Exploitation and Trafficking Unit (HEAT) targeted sex buyers, predators and those involved in the sex trade and trafficking.

Officials say no children were directly involved and the operations were decoy based.

Several Valley agencies were listed as being involved in the operation.

202 people were arrested during a 12-day multi-agency operation targeting Human Trafficking in Scottsdale, Arizona.



Between January 22 and February 15, the Scottsdale Police Human Exploitation and Trafficking Unit (HEAT) conducted a proactive operation to arrest sex buyers,… pic.twitter.com/gXqd4uk9R1 — ScottsdalePD (@ScottsdalePD) February 21, 2025

Officials say that of the 202 total arrests, 53 were felonies and 149 were misdemeanors. Charges include child sex trafficking, prostitution, pandering, luring a minor for sexual exploitation, attempted sexual conduct with a minor, possession of narcotic drugs, and felony flight.