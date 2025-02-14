Dobson High School football coach arrested Thursday, accused of sexually exploiting a minor

MESA, AZ — The head football coach at Dobson High School was arrested by Surprise police Thursday on charges involving minors.

Dobson High principal Gabbi Buckley sent an email to school families Thursday saying that Richard Godsil was arrested on campus Thursday.

Surprise police say Godsil is facing two felony charges, one for furnishing harmful items to minors and one for luring a minor for sexual exploitation.

Police and the school district say the charges do not relate to any students at Dobson High School.

Mesa Public Schools has put Godsil on administrative leave, and they say they will fully cooperate with the Surprise police investigation.

Godsil has been employed by Mesa Public Schools since 2019.