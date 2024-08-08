Mohave County asking for help solving 1979 murder of Yellow Pages' heiress

The Mohave County Sheriff's Office is asking for help solving a decades-old Arizona cold case. A woman, now being called the Yellow Pages heiress, was found dead off a highway in Mohave County back in 1979. The lead investigator sat down with ABC15 Wednesday to share how people can help as they work to solve the mystery.

The case of Marion Berry Ouma is full of unexpected twists that all began on January 3, 1979.

"Hoover Dam security thought they saw something, you know, off on the embankment," said Mohave County Sheriff's Office Investigator Lori Miller.

The 25-year-old, identified as Marion Berry Fox Ouma, was found off Highway 93. Ouma had been shot multiple times and was originally known as "New Year's Nancy". It would be years until investigators would find out Ouma's identity.

"Until a private investigator from Ohio, where the family's from, put two and two together," said Miller.

Pictures, fingerprints, and dental records were used to confirm Ouma's identity. Information led Mohave County detectives from Ohio to Las Vegas, where they learned Ouma had been renting an apartment at the Sierra Vista Apartments. She even withdrew money at a bank in Las Vegas, not far from those apartments, weeks before she was found dead in Arizona.

"She left her bank book there, and it was mailed back to the mother," said Miller. "And that's where the private investigator started his investigation."

But another twist in the case emerged after Ouma was identified. Her grandpa, Loren Berry, was the founder of "Yellow Pages" and passed away just after his granddaughter in 1980. After his death, Ouma had been set to inherit $40 million.

ABC15 asked Miller if Ouma's family ties or money could have played a role in the case, but she doesn't believe it was a motive.

"If you looked at her, you certainly wouldn't know," said Miller. "I mean, she had sweatpants on and a shirt. I mean, she didn't conduct herself as an heiress."

Miller said there hasn't been any evidence of a ransom note or any way someone else could have tried to benefit monetarily.

Miller told ABC15 that before Ouma moved to Las Vegas, she got married while working with a program in Africa. According to her family, the marriage ended, and detectives confirmed her former husband stayed behind.

One major clue was called in about 24 hours after Ouma was found. A driver told law enforcement he and his wife were on that same highway early in the morning of January 3, when he noticed a specific car backed up to the guardrail.

"A powder blue 76 to 77 Chevy Blazer or Ford Bronco, with a hard top, and then with the chrome push bars, the oversized tires, the large antenna," described Miller.

The same driver also reported there was a rag over the front plate and no one standing by the car. But decades later, Miller needs new leads.

"Anything at this point that anybody could provide would be valuable," said Miller.

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office posted this case to social media this week and spoke with ABC15 hoping to get help with the case.

"She deserves my time and my efforts to go out there and try to find somebody that might know something, that's why I'm here," said Miller.

45 years later, Miller hasn't given up help that someone will come forward with the information that will help solve this mystery.