Man's body found in canal near Loop 202 and 40th Street in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Police are investigating after a man's body was found in a canal in Phoenix on Monday morning.

Phoenix police say they were called to the area near Loop 202 and 40th Street at about 11:45 a.m. for the body that was found.

When officers arrived, they found the man was already dead and showed "obvious signs of trauma."

It's not clear how the man died, and the victim has not yet been identified.

Police are investigating the man's death.

If you have any information about this case, you are asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or report a tip online at their website.