Man sought for allegedly shooting at a vehicle with kids inside in Cottonwood

COTTONWOOD, AZ — The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man they believe shot at a vehicle that had children inside in Cottonwood.

YCSO officials say, around 4 p.m. Wednesday, they were called to the area of Western and Pleasant Valley drives in Cottonwood for a report of a vehicle that had been shot.

Deputies arrived and learned that a driver turning onto Pleasant Valley from Western allegedly shot at another vehicle.

Witnesses identified the suspect as 19-year-old Alejandro Pereza-Pasos.

It is believed he knew the driver whom he allegedly shot at.

Pereza-Pasos' vehicle was then located at a home in Cottonwood. YCSO executed a search warrant, but they did not locate him.

Police say Pereza-Pasos is believed to frequent the Cottonwood, Clarkdale, and Sedona areas.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's office at (928) 771-3260, or Silent Witness at 800-932-3232. You could be eligible for a cash reward if your tip leads to an arrest.