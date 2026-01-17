Man shot and killed in west Phoenix, police investigating deadly shooting near 27th Avenue

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead in the west valley Friday evening.

Officers responded around 11:00 p.m. Friday to reports of shots fired near 27th Avenue and Camelback Road. When they arrived, they found 44-year-old Steven Rena Stone Jr. with at least one gunshot wound.

He was taken to a hospital, where he later died, according to police.

Officials say additional details are still under review as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (480-837-8446). Rewards are available for tips that lead to an arrest.