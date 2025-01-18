Man seriously injured after stabbing near Reems Road and Grand Avenue

SURPRISE, AZ — A man was taken to a hospital in serious condition after a fight led to a stabbing in Surprise Friday afternoon.

Police say the incident happened just before 2:30 p.m. near Reems Road and Grand Avenue.

Officials say two men got into a fight in a parking lot. One of the men was stabbed and taken to a hospital in serious condition.

Multiple concerned bystanders reported the fight to 911. Police say some bystanders rendered aid to the victim.

The other man involved was detained without incident with the help of some bystanders.

Police say the victim and the suspect are known to each other, though their relationship is unknown.

Police say there is no threat to the community, but there will be a police presence in the area for several hours.