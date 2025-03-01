Man seriously hurt, driver at large after hit-and-run crash in north Phoenix

PHOENIX — A man is seriously hurt, and a driver is at large after a hit-and-run crash early Saturday morning in north Phoenix.

Phoenix police say their officers were called to the area on Bell Road just east of Cave Creek Road just after 12:15 a.m. for a reported hit-and-run crash.

When officers arrived, they found a man who was seriously hurt.

He was taken to the hospital with injuries that are considered life-threatening.

Police say the vehicle that hit the man was not located.

They have not provided a description of the vehicle at this point.

The crash remains under investigation.