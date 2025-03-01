Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Man seriously hurt, driver at large after hit-and-run crash in north Phoenix

The crash happened on Bell Road just east of Cave Creek Road
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
25th St and Bell Road Hit and Run 3-1-25.PNG
Posted
and last updated

PHOENIX — A man is seriously hurt, and a driver is at large after a hit-and-run crash early Saturday morning in north Phoenix.

Phoenix police say their officers were called to the area on Bell Road just east of Cave Creek Road just after 12:15 a.m. for a reported hit-and-run crash.

When officers arrived, they found a man who was seriously hurt.

He was taken to the hospital with injuries that are considered life-threatening.

Police say the vehicle that hit the man was not located.

They have not provided a description of the vehicle at this point.

The crash remains under investigation.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen