Man seriously hurt after shooting near 27th Avenue and Van Buren Street in Phoenix

No information has been released on a suspect
PHOENIX — A man is seriously hurt after he was reportedly shot in Phoenix late Friday night.

Phoenix police say they were called to the area near 27th Avenue and Van Buren Street around 10 p.m. for a reported shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was rushed to the hospital with injuries that are considered life-threatening.

Police say the suspect left the area before officers arrived.

No information has been released about the suspect.

The shooting remains under investigation.

