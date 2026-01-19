Man dies after being shot at home near Watson and Yuma roads in Buckeye

BUCKEYE, AZ — A man has died after he was shot Sunday night at a home in Buckeye.

Buckeye police say they were called to the home near Watson and Yuma roads around 9 p.m. for a reported shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot.

He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, but died shortly thereafter.

The victim has not yet been identified.

Officers are reportedly speaking with multiple people at the scene, and police say there are no outstanding suspects or threat to the community.

What led up to the shooting is not yet known.

The shooting remains under investigation.