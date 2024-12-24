Man seriously hurt after being hit by an alleged drunk driver near 40th Street and Camelback Road

PHOENIX — A man is seriously hurt after he was hit by an alleged drunk driver overnight in Phoenix.

Phoenix police say they were called to the area near 40th Street and Camelback Road for a report of an injured person in the roadway.

When officers arrived, they found a man who was seriously hurt.

He was taken to the hospital with injuries considered life-threatening.

The man remains in the hospital in stable condition.

Police also contacted a man on scene who was detained for suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

What caused the crash remains under investigation.