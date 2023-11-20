Watch Now
Man sentenced to prison for 2022 drive-by shootings across Phoenix

Posted at 11:30 AM, Nov 20, 2023
PHOENIX — A man has been sentenced to prison in connection to a string of drive-by shootings across Phoenix last year.

On November 17, Manuel Sierra was sentenced to 22 years in prison, minus 555 days of time served, for three counts related to the shootings.

Sierra was convicted for the following:

Count 1: stalking-fear of death and domestic violence on December 31, 2021.
Count 2: drive-by shooting on April 30, 2022.
Count 3: drive-by shooting on May 11, 2022.

Sierra was arrested by the Phoenix Police Department on May 11, 2022, after detectives connected him to a string of shootings that took place during the six months prior.

Authorities said Sierra was targeting members of an extended family in the shootings after a romantic relationship ended.

The first shooting happened on December 31, 2021. The most recent took place on May 11, 2022, according to police.

Police say during at least half of the shootings, the homes were occupied at the time. No injuries were reported in any of the shootings.

