Man arrested in connection to 11 drive-by shootings in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A man has been arrested in connection to 11 drive-by shootings that took place over the last six months in Phoenix.

Phoenix police say 24-year-old Manuel Sierra was targeting members of an extended family in the shootings after a romantic relationship ended.

The first shooting happened on December 31, 2021. The most recent took place on May 11, 2022, according to police.

Evidence collected from each scene led police to Sierra, who was arrested on May 11 in Buckeye and booked into jail on 18 felony charges.

Police say during at least half of the shootings, the homes were occupied at the time. No injuries were reported in any of the shootings.

The shootings took place in neighborhoods near these intersections on each listed day:

December 31, 2021, 27th Avenue and Baseline Road

March 12, 2022, 19th Avenue and Broadway Road

March 30, 2022, 37th Avenue and Indian School Road

April 5, 2022, 59th Avenue and Thomas Road

April 10, 2022, 47th Avenue and Indian School Road

April 10, 2022, 49th and Cambell avenues

April 12, 2022, 59th Avenue and Camelback Road

April 15, 2022, 59th and Highland avenues

April 30, 2022, 59th and Highland avenues

May 2, 2022, 47th Avenue and Indian School Road

May 11, 2022, 67th Avenue and Thomas Road

Sierra is also accused of sending threatening text messages to members of the family targeted during this timespan.