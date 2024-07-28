Watch Now
Man in 'extremely critical condition' after being shot early Sunday morning in central Phoenix

The shooting happened near I-10 and 16th Street
Phoenix police
PHOENIX — A man was seriously hurt early Sunday morning after he was shot in central Phoenix.

Phoenix police say they received a report of a shooting near Interstate 10 and 16th Street just after 2 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say the man is still in "extremely critical condition" as of Sunday morning.

The suspect had left the area before police arrived.

No information has been released about a possible suspect.

The shooting remains under investigation.

