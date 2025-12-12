Man found dead after shooting at Ahwatukee apartment complex; police seek surveillance footage

PHOENIX — Phoenix police say they are investigating a shooting after a man was found dead early Friday morning near Chandler Boulevard and 48th Street.

Officers were called to an Ahwatukee apartment complex around 1 a.m. on December 12.

Police say they found a man dead in a doorway who had been shot.

Officers had to help family members exit their apartment by using a ladder to guide them onto a balcony so they wouldn’t cross through the crime scene.

Police say no suspect has been identified, and investigators are asking anyone with Ring doorbell footage, surveillance video, or any information to come forward.

Details on what led up to the shooting are limited, and the investigation is ongoing.