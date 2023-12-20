Man facing multiple charges after November coffee shop shooting in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A man is facing charges after he allegedly shot four people at a Phoenix coffee shop before fleeing the scene and later crashing his car in November.

According to court paperwork, 35-year-old Abdinasir Osman is facing multiple charges, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, discharging a firearm, and disorderly conduct.

Video in the player above contains breaking news coverage of the shooting as the scene was unfolding.

The original shooting took place at the coffee shop in a strip mall near 36th Street and McDowell Road on November 17.

Witnesses told police the coffee shop was full of customers when Osman allegedly pulled up to the front of the business and started firing rounds through the glass windows of the store. Police also found surveillance video evidence that corroborated the witness statements.

In all, four people were hit by the gunfire. Three people were taken to the hospital at the time with non-life-threatening injuries.

Osman then allegedly fled the shooting scene, but witnesses were able to follow him after he left.

They followed him to the area of 44th Street and Campbell Avenue, where Osman was involved in a crash. Osman was taken to the hospital after the crash with non-life-threatening injuries.

While at the accident scene, police found that Osman was wearing what witnesses described and what surveillance video showed the shooter at the coffee shop was wearing. A 9mm handgun was also found in Osman's vehicle.

According to court paperwork, police were able to match the shell casings at the coffee shop to the gun recovered in Osman's vehicle after the crash.

Police also allegedly found a receipt in the vehicle from Shooters World. The purchase from that store was made just a few hours before the coffee shop shooting took place.

Osman was released from the hospital last week and was immediately placed under arrest.