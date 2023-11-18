Four people injured after shooting near 36th St and McDowell Rd

PHOENIX — Four people were injured after a shooting near 36th Street and McDowell Road Friday night.

Officials say they were called to the area just after 9 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

When police arrived, they found that three people had been shot. All three were taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Another individual had minor injuries, though not believed to be from a gunshot wound.

After the shooting, police say the alleged shooter left the area and crashed his vehicle near 44th Street and Cambell Avenue, where he was also taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

It is unknown what led up to the shooting.

The alleged shooter has not yet been identified.

This incident remains under investigation.