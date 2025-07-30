Man dies after being shot by Navajo PD officers near Chinle Tuesday morning

CHINLE, AZ — A man is dead after he was shot by Navajo police officers Tuesday morning in Chinle.

In a Facebook post, Navajo PD says they were assisting U.S. Marshals who were executing a federal arrest warrant Tuesday morning when the shooting took place.

They say 48-year-old Morton Clark confronted the marshals with an axe and barricaded himself inside his home.

The department's SWAT team was called in, and they instructed Clark to surrender.

Police say Clark eventually emerged from his home, armed with the axe, and approached officers in an aggressive manner.

That's when officers shot Clark.

He was taken to the hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

No officers were hurt in the standoff.

The department says Clark was wanted on federal charges of aggravated sexual abuse, assault with a dangerous weapon, and assault resulting in serious bodily injuries.

The Navajo Department of Criminal Investigations and the FBI are investigating the incident.