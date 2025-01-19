Man dies after being hit by a car in north Phoenix, driver still at large

PHOENIX — A man is dead and police are looking for the driver who hit the man and fled the scene early Sunday morning in north Phoenix.

Phoenix police say they were called to the area along Thunderbird Road just east of 43rd Avenue around 3:30 a.m. for a possible hit-and-run.

When officers arrived, they found a man in the roadway with obvious signs of trauma.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim has not yet been identified.

Witnesses told police the man was hit by a car and drove off after the crash.

A description of the vehicle has not yet been released.

The crash remains under investigation.