Man dead, suspect at large after shooting in downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX — A man is dead, and police are looking for the person they say shot him early Sunday morning in downtown Phoenix.

Phoenix police say they were called to the area near Central Avenue and Roosevelt Street around 12:30 a.m. for a reported shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot.

He was rushed to the hospital, but he died from his injuries at the hospital.

The victim, at this point, has not been identified.

Police say the suspect left the area before officers arrived.

No information on the suspect has been released at this point.

The shooting is under investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call them or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. You can also leave an anonymous tip on the Silent Witness website.