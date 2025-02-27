Watch Now
Man dead, driver at large after hit-and-run crash in north Phoenix

The crash happened just after 6 a.m. near 35th and Peoria avenues
Police are investigating a serious crash near 35th and Peoria avenues. Police later confirmed that the crash was a deadly hit-and-run investigation.
PHOENIX — A driver is at large after a deadly hit-and-run crash in north Phoenix Thursday morning.

Phoenix police say they were called to the area near 35th and Peoria avenues just after 6 a.m. for a reported crash involving a pedestrian.

Officers arrived and found a man had been hit by a car, and that car had left the scene of the crash.

The man was taken to the hospital where he later died of his injuries.

The victim has not yet been identified.

Police have not released any information about the car that hit the man.

If you have information as to the identity of the suspect or the vehicle, you are strongly encouraged to call into Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377). You can also provide your tip anonymously online.

