Man dead after shooting near Tatum Boulevard and Union Hills Drive in north Phoenix

PHOENIX — A man is dead after he was shot Friday late night in north Phoenix.
Phoenix police say they were called to the area near Tatum Boulevard and Union Hills Drive for a reported shooting around 11:30 p.m.
When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The victim has not yet been identified.
Police say a vehicle that may have been involved with the shooting was located nearby.
No suspects have been located, however.
No information has been released about possible suspects.
The shooting remains under investigation.
