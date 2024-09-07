Man dead after shooting near 51st Avenue and Thomas Road

PHOENIX — A man is dead after he was shot at a home in west Phoenix Saturday morning.

Phoenix police say they were called to the area of 51st Avenue and Thomas Road just after 4:15 a.m. for a reported shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in front of the home.

First responders carried the man away from the home and tried providing him life-saving aid, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim has not yet been identified.

Police say they set up around the home and cleared it to look for any other victims or suspects.

No other victims or any suspects were located.

No information has been released on the suspect at this point.

The shooting remains under investigation.