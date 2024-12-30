Man dead after being stabbed near Phoenix grocery store

PHOENIX — A man is dead after he was stabbed outside a grocery store in central Phoenix.
Phoenix police say they were called to the area near 7th Avenue and Osborn Road just after 8 p.m. in regards to a reported stabbing.
When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a stab wound outside a Safeway location.
The man was taken to the hospital with injuries considered life-threatening.
He later died at the hospital, according to police.
It's not clear if any arrests have been made in connection to the stabbing.
The stabbing remains under investigation.