Man dead after being shot by Mesa police Sunday morning near Crismon and Broadway roads

MESA, AZ — A man is dead after he was shot by police officers early Sunday morning in Mesa.

Mesa police say officers attempted to stop a bicycle near Crismon and Broadway roads.

The man allegedly did not comply with officer commands and fled along a canal.

When police officers found the man a short distance away, he allegedly pulled out a weapon and pointed it at officers.

That's when police shot the man.

The man was taken to the hospital for his injuries but he later died.

No officers were hurt in the incident, and police say they are not looking for anyone else connected to the incident.

Through the East Valley Critical Response Team, Chandler police will be leading the investigation into the shooting.