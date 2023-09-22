Watch Now
Man dead after being hit by a car near 7th Street and Buckeye Road in central Phoenix

The vehicle involved in the crash fled the scene
Posted at 7:55 AM, Sep 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-22 11:28:53-04

PHOENIX — A man is dead after he was reportedly hit by a car in central Phoenix Thursday night.

Phoenix police say it happened around 7:30 p.m. near 7th Street and Buckeye Road.

When officers got to the scene, they found a man, later identified as 20-year-old Leonardo Cortez, with serious injuries.

Cortez was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the vehicle involved left the scene before they arrived.

Police believe Cortez was crossing 7th Street mid-block when he was hit. The vehicle was reportedly traveling northbound on 7th Street.

No suspect information or vehicle description has been released.

If you have any information on this crash, you are asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

