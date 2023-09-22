Watch Now
Woman dead after being hit by a car in west Phoenix hit-and-run crash

It happened near 91st Avenue and Indian School Road around 1:15 a.m.
91st Ave / Indian School Ped Crash 9-22-23
Posted at 7:20 AM, Sep 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-22 10:24:54-04

PHOENIX — A woman is dead after she was hit by a car early Friday morning in west Phoenix.

Phoenix police say it happened around 1:15 a.m. near 91st Avenue and Indian School Road.

When officers arrived, they found a woman with serious injuries.

She was taken to the hospital where she later died of her injuries.

The vehicle that hit the woman reportedly left the scene after the crash.

The woman who was killed has not yet been identified.

Police have not yet provided any information about a possible suspect or vehicle involved in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

