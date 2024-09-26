Man critically hurt in stabbing near north Phoenix intersection Wednesday night

PHOENIX — A man is in critical condition after he was stabbed near a busy Phoenix intersection Wednesday night.

Phoenix police say they were called to the area of 43rd Avenue and Cactus Road around 10:45 p.m. for a reported stabbing.

When officers arrived, they found a man with injuries. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but police say he has been stabilized at the hospital.

A witness notified police of the suspect, who was still at the scene. Police used non-lethal means to take him into custody.

The suspect was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

The suspect's identity has not yet been released.